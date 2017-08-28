Elon Musk Shows A Tesla Model S In The Boring Company's Tunnel

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has released the first picture of a Model S inside a tunnel dug by The Boring Company.
Taken at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, the picture gives us a glimpse at how a vehicle would look in the high-speed subterranean transportation system envisioned by the outspoken executive.
While the tunnel looks fairly narrow, drivers wouldn't have to worry about hitting the sides as vehicles would park on a platform above ground and then be lowered onto a track below. The vehicle and the platform it rides on would then be transported on magnetic rails at speeds up to 124 mph (200 km/h).
Musk has big plans for his underground tunnels as he previously stated he wants to build a hyperloop to connect the cities of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. His plan called for the tunnels to connect "city center to city center" and each location would have "up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators."
Despite initially claiming he had received government approval, he later walked back that statement by saying there is "still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but [I] am optimistic that [it] will occur rapidly."