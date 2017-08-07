Elon Musk Wants To Build His Own Hyperloop

Elon Musk could build his very own hyperloop, despite previously saying that he wouldn’t have time to pursue the venture due to his commitments with SpaceX and Tesla.
In 2013, the outspoken executive revealed what he dubbed the fifth mode of transport, the hyperloop. Since then, a number of companies have borrowed Musk’s ideas and started to make them a reality, including Hyperloop One.
However, Bloomberg has received word from a person close to Musk that he now plans to build his own hyperloop system after reportedly receiving “verbal government approval” to build a hyperloop from New York to Washington, D.C.
Leading hyperloop companies initially thought Musk may build the tunnels required with The Boring Company and then choose a hyperloop start up to actually build the transportation system.
In a statement, The Boring Company said “While we’re encouraged that others are making some progress, we would like to accelerate the development of this technology as fast as possible. We encourage and support all companies that wish to build Hyperloops and we don’t intend to stop them from using the Hyperloop name as long as they are truthful.’’