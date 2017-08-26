Enhanced BMW M3 Makes For A Lean, Mean, Java Green Machine

If you like BMW's M-products and you're also a sucker for bright green, this customized M3 is going to tick all those boxes for you.
First of all, this car, on display at BMW Abu Dhabi, is dripping with M Performance parts, from the full body kit to the carbon fiber rear wing, custom exhaust, as well as the hard to miss side sills.
It's also got multi-spoke wheels and yellow calipers, adding some contrast to the predominantly Java Green body. By the way, the exterior color trickled down inside the cabin as well.
There, you'll find it across the dashboard, door panels and on the seats, armrest and lower dash in the form of contrast stitching. Other interior features would be the carbon fiber elements found around the iDrive dial, around the driver side vent and on the upper dashboard.
In the end, would you rather have this M3 or this M4? That M4 is also wearing Java Green, together with M Performance bits and an Akrapovic exhaust.