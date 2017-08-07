EPA Estimates Tesla Model 3 Has 258 HP

Tesla has remained tight-lipped about how powerful the entry-level Model 3 is and what size battery it has but an EPA filing has provided some crucial new details.
The filing reveals that in Long Range guise with rear-wheel drive, the Model 3 delivers the equivalent of 258 hp. Now, as we know, measuring horsepower for an electric car can be quite troublesome but like other Tesla’s, it will be the immediate torque that really defines the Model 3’s electric motor, not its peak power.
According to Inside EVs, the range-topping Model 3 has an 80.5-kWh battery pack, larger than initially expected after Elon Musk said the sedan couldn’t fit anything bigger than a 75-kWh battery. No information has been released about the standard Model 3’s battery, but it is predicted to sit at around 55-kWh, enough to achieve 220 miles of range compared to the 310 miles of the 80.5-kWh model.
Another interesting titbit of information about the Model 3 is that it tips the scales at 3,837 lbs, significantly less than the 4,647 lbs of the Model S. Despite not being as accelerative as its bigger brother, this huge weight saving could make it the best handling Tesla yet.