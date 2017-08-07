Estoril Blue BMW M760Li xDrive Exudes Effortless Performance

The BMW M760Li xDrive is about as understated as a performance car can get.
Seen from the outside, most people would think it is nothing more than an exceptionally heavy luxury car that can’t go around a corner let alone accelerate at a respectable pace. However, the M760Li xDrive is just as much a performance car as it is a luxury cruiser and this example delivered in Abu Dhabi is particularly special.
Painted in Estoril Blue, the car has been outfitted with a 3D Design front splitter and a boot spoiler from Alpina. It also includes 21-inch M Performance wheels with black and silver spokes that provide it with some pretty impressive road presence.
Inside, most surfaces have been bathed in luscious red leather including the seats, door panel, center console, transmission tunnel and the lower half of the dashboard.
As with every other M760Li xDrive, power is provided by a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine delivering 610 hp, enough to rocket the car to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds.