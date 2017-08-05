Even The Absurdly Expensive Bentley Bentayga Has Its Weird Quirks

Money can’t buy you happiness, but at least they can buy you nice things, right? If so, the stakes for the Bentley Bentayga have been set pretty high, especially if you consider its price tag.
KBB’s test car came loaded with a few options that took its price up to $273,000 which is definitely pushing the limit of how much can a car maker ask for an SUV –albeit Rolls Royce will render our argument invalid in a few years’ time.
For that amount of money, you demand perfection on any area; from the quality of the materials inside, to the onboard technology, comfort, ride quality and the list goes on.
The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine makes the Bentayga ridiculously fast, with 0-60mph coming in 4 seconds flat and a top speed of 187mph. That’s what 600hp and 663lb-ft of peak torque will do to a big SUV like this.
But is it perfect? Does it make you feel like a king? All these questions and more will be answered on the video linked below.