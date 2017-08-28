Every Aston Martin To Be Offered With Hybrid Engines, Mid-Engine Supercar Could Use A V6

Aston Martin is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle in the form of the RapidE but CEO Andy Palmer has revealed more electrified models are on the horizon.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Palmer said the company will be "100 percent hybrid by the middle of the 2020s." The executive went on to say he believes about 25 percent of Aston Martin sales will come from electric vehicles by 2030.
This would be a radical shift but the company isn't preparing to say goodbye to traditional engines - at least not yet. The report suggests non hybrids will continue to be available so it appears purists can breathe a sigh of relief.
On the topic of electric vehicles, Palmer said Aston Martin will develop its motor technology internally instead of sourcing it from a supplier or technical partners such as Daimler. The executive considers electric motors a "core technology," like its V12 engine, and says they need to be kept in-house.
Interestingly, the report went on to suggest the company's mid-engine supercar will likely use a V6 engine when it arrives in 2020. Little is known about the engine but it is likely an all-new unit since the company currently offers V8 and V12 options.