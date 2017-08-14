Experience 201MPH / 324KPH In An 802HP Audi R8 On The Autobahn From The Driver's Seat

Sharing some of its nuts and bolts with the Lamborghini Huracan, the Audi R8 is an impressive machine, capable of mind-blowing performance.
However, this example here is not stock, as according to the video description, it has a supercharger, and a few other tweaks, that help it produce as much as 802 horsepower.
By comparison, that's 200hp more than the regular Audi R8 V10 Plus, which has 602hp (610PS) and 413lb-ft (560Nm) of torque at its disposal. This allows it to go from rest to 62mph (100km/h) in just 3.2 seconds, and up to a top speed of 205mph (330km/h).
So how does a tuned Audi R8 feel like at 201mph (324km/h), from behind the wheel? Why, awesome, of course, as this short clip reveals, by having a camera strapped to the driver's head and unleashing the supercar on the German Autobahn, into a 'no speed limit' zone.
But before checking it out, we have to warn to that it will probably make you cringe from time to time.