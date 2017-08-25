Extra Crispy: Mercedes E350e PHEV Burns To The Ground During Testing

A pre-production Mercedes E350e plug-in hybrid apparently caught fire during testing on the French mountain Ventoux.
Our reader David happened to pass through before and after the incident, showing the plug-in hybrid version of the E-Class being tested with a dead weight trailer on the slopes of the French mountain.
“The incident took place on the slopes of the Ventoux in the south of France,” David said. “Why did it catch fire, I do not know the causes. It was a Mercedes E 350e HYBRID rechargeable. When I arrived there, there was only the skeleton and the tow truck that was coming.”
It’s not the first time we see a test car go up in flames when strapped to a trailer; last June it was an Audi A7 mule that suffered the same fate during some tests up in the Alps.
Let’s just hope that every member of the test team escaped unharmed and that Mercedes found out what went wrong with their car.
