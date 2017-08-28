F1 2017 Full Review Reveals Upgraded Product With Some Shortcomings

Back in June during E3 we got our first taste of F1 2017, with initial impressions stating that it looked like an overall improvement over F1 2016, though not by much.
We knew to expect a more detailed career mode, classic F1 cars and better graphics, however, thanks to IGN's full review of the game, you should have a pretty good idea whether or not you should purchase it.
For starters, we learn that the "detailed career mode" now comes with a significant change in how you upgrade the cars over the course of a season and beyond.
In fact, it looks so intricate, those of you who just want to get our there and drive without having to worry about strategy, should probably stick to Quick Race or Practice modes. Of course, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, just something to consider. Not everyone will enjoy having to worry about their fuel or tire wear during a race.
As for those classic cars, available to you through some wealthy owner who wants them out during special events, it looks like you won't be the only one driving a specific classic F1 racer - which is indeed a little weird, as IGN points out, with there being a bunch of them on the grid.
Overall though, the cars look the part, the graphics are solid, the driving physics are better and if you truly love Formula 1, you'll probably appreciate the more complex Career mode. Just don't expect any big celebration for winning the title. Weird right?