Facelifted Honda Jazz Debuts Ahead Of Frankfurt With New 1.5L Engine

Europeans will get to order the updated Honda Jazz starting from November.
It comes with a new 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine, delivering 130PS (128hp), which is said to achieve a fuel economy of 5.4 l/100 km (52.3 UK mpg / 43.6 US mpg) and emit 124 g/km of C02, when combined with the optional CVT that has been revised, offering "a more linear and refined response under acceleration", as Honda notes.
The new engine, which doesn't replace the 1.3-liter i-VTEC, with 102PS (101hp), as it will still be offered on all trim levels, except for the Sport, is part of the new Dynamic trim level. This adds a bunch of exterior enhancements, such as a red front splitter and rear diffuser, side sill skirts, tailgate spoiler, LED headlights and fog lamps, and gloss black 16-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in 185/55 tires.
The automaker also upgraded the interior of the new Jazz Dynamic with a unique pinstripe pattern on the upholstery, orange contrast stitching, and leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.
Compared to the car it replaces, the 2018MY Jazz brings a new headlight signature, tweaked grille, different bumpers on both ends, and a new metallic color option, called Skyride Blue.
Standard equipment includes the City-Brake Active safety system, automatic headlights and cruise control, while higher grades add Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition, in addition to the keyless entry&go, 7-inch infotainment system, and reversing camera.
Honda will release full details on the updated Jazz at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, where it will mark its first public appearance. Deliveries will start early next year.