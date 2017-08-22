Facelifted Lexus NX And CT Going To Frankfurt For Their European Premiere

Lexus is one of the automakers that isn’t skipping this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, and will be present at the German event with two local premieres.
Unveiled in Shanghai earlier this year, the NX will sit under the spotlight with its new face and tweaked suspension, which is said to improve both the ride and handling.
Underneath its familiar design, the 2018 Lexus NX remains largely the same as the current models, as the 200t retains its 2.0-liter turbo'd four engine, while the more potent 300h continues to do with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that works together with two electric motors.
Toyota's luxury brand will also display the facelifted CT 200h in Frankfurt, which was updated a couple of months ago. Blink and you might miss the changes, but still, the automaker talks about "evolutionary changes with sportier styling", and "an enhanced cabin and new equipment features".
Lexus' all-new flagship saloon, the LS, will join the two cars at the largest European automotive event of the fall, and so will the LC luxury coupe.