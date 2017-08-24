Facelifted Mercedes S-Class Cabrio Teased For Frankfurt

The Frankfurt Motor Show is right around the corner and Mercedes has released a new teaser video of the facelifted S-Class Cabriolet.
Set to be unveiled next month, the updated model follows in the footsteps of the facelifted sedan and will feature a host of improvements. The teaser video doesn't reveal much but we can expect to see modified bumpers and restyled headlights.
The interior will receive a minor refreshing that should include two new 12.3-inch high-resolution displays. We can also expect a revised steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls that respond to swiping motions. Buyers could also find updated trim and upholstery combinations.
On the technology front, the model should be offered with improved driver assistance systems including DISTRONIC Active Proximity Assist, Active Steer Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, and Traffic Sign Assist. Owners can also take advantage of a new Remote Parking Assist function that enables them to park the car from their smartphone.
Under the hood, there will be several new and improved engines. Choices will carryover from the sedan and include a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that produces 362 hp (270 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. We can also expect a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 developing 463 hp (345 kW) and 516 lb-ft (699 Nm) of torque. Further down the road, there will be updated S63 with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 603 hp (450 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.