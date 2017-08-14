Facelifted VW Golf Estate Is Everything You'd Expect It To Be, And Then Some

The 2018 Volkswagen Golf Estate might just be the most sensible car money can buy. This is not our statement, but rather the conclusion of a review put together by CarBuyer.
Now, we wouldn’t normally start with the result, but in the case of the Golf, it's not that surprising, as the German compact car has always been one of the smartest choices in the segment, and it has maintained its desirability even after going through a facelift earlier this year.
Changes include new lighting units and bumpers on both ends, fresh wheel designs, and new technology features, all of which should work together to allow it to remain in the market a few more years, until the 8th generation steps in to take its place.
The 2018 Volkswagen Golf Estate is just as good as the hatchback, in terms of build quality and ride comfort, but it comes with a huge advantage over its 3- and 5-door siblings - a giant boot space, which, at 605 liters, it's actually 35lt larger than that of the new BMW 5-Series Touring, with the rear seats up.
And having the ability of hauling large cargo means that you should avoid the base petrol and diesel engines altogether, and go for the mid-spec versions, while those that are planning to put a lot of highway miles should be better off with the 2.0-liter diesel.
But the latest Golf wagon does have its flaws, and the noise coming in from the aforementioned lump under acceleration, is one of them, as is tire noise, and the quality of some materials, especially at the rear, even on more expensive models.
However, the biggest drawback of choosing a Golf Estate is its pricing, as checking just a few options could push the cost in excess of £30,000 (~$39,000) in the United Kingdom, and we're not even talking about the potent R version.