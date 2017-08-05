Factory-Fresh Porsche 918 Weissach Is Waiting For You In A Florida Showroom [60 Pics]

If we had a hybrid hypercar like the Porsche 918 Spyder, you can bet we'd be driving it as much as we could. The owner of this one apparently felt otherwise.
Listed for sale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a factory-fresh 918, ostensibly complete with the Weissach package and Martini Racing wrap... and only 24 miles on the odometer. Though listed as “used,” those are barely more than delivery miles, or what the factory puts on it just to get it out the door.
The 918 packs a 4.6-liter V8, naturally aspirated but assisted by two electric motors to produce 875 horsepower. That may be less muscle than Ferrari's LaFerrari (which boasts four more cylinders) or McLaren's P1 (with two turbos), but it's still enough to post a 2.5-second 0-62 time and a 6:57 Nordschleife lap.
That makes it one of the few production road cars capable of circling the Nürburgring in under seven minutes, but this one appears to have been bought to perform more as an investment than on the road or track. The Fort Lauderdale Collection hasn't publicized how much it's asking for this pristine exotic, the 684th of 918 examples made... but you can bet it has at least two commas in it.