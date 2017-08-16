Failed Robbery/Carjacking Looks Like A Low Budget Movie

Taking a shortcut, or a detour, on a muddy country road could get you in trouble, especially in some parts of Eastern Europe.
This was a lesson the driver of this car, and his passenger, learned the hard way, after they came across an old van that was blocking the road, and two angry guys armed with bats.
Now, our Russian (that's Russian, right?) may be a little rusty, but it appears that the two men were asking the occupants of the car to get out, while the man behind the wheel kept pointing at the dash camera, saying that he has them on tape.
The driver tried to avoid the imminent violence, but eventually lost his patience about 1 minute into the incident, when one of the attackers tried to open the passenger door. So, with the road ahead now clear, he made a run for it, leaving the two suspects behind.
A report was apparently filed with the local authorities, which are now investigating the episode, based on the footage.