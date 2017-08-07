Faraday Future Leases A New Production Site In California

Following a disastrous attempt to build a new production facility in Nevada, Faraday Future has signed a lease on a plant in Hanford, California.
According to the company, the plant is one million square feet and will employ up to 1,300 people once production of the FF 91 fully ramps up.
The facility is currently being rented by other tenants but once they move out in November, Faraday Future will move in its equipment and begin preparations for production. A majority of this work is scheduled to begin in early 2018.
To celebrate the news, more than 300 Faraday Future employees traveled to the plant on August 5th to begin cleaning up the site. They were greeted by a handful of state officials and Panorea Avdis, Director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, said "Faraday Future's announcement today is another step towards realizing Governor Brown's goal of adding one and a half million zero emission vehicles on the road by the year 2025."
Her sentiments were echoed by Faraday Future's Vice President of Global Manufacturing, Dag Reckhorn, who said "Our new production facility is the latest demonstration of our commitment to getting FF 91 on the road by the end of 2018." He added, "Despite significant head winds on the path ahead of us, we are laser-focused on that one key milestone."