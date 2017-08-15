Fast & Furious Live To Bring On Screen Drama To Arenas Worldwide

Not satisfied with the Fast & Furious franchise being turned into a box office-juggernaut, Vin Diesel has revealed that the series will expand into new areas, namely a live world tour in the vein of Top Gear Live.
Diesel took to Facebook to make the announcement and a website for Fast & Furious Live reveals that the show will “faithfully evoke the most outrageous moments from the beloved series.”
Apparently, that will include recreating the underground street races in Los Angeles and the various locations the films have visited over the years. According to CBR, Top Gear Live organizers Chris Hughes and James Cooke-Priest are making the shows a reality.
Limited details are available about the shows at this stage but Diesel says the first stop on the tour will be at the O2 Arena in London in January 2018. It remains to be seen how many of the actors from the franchise will participate in the live shows.