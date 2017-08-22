FCA Denies Reports Great Wall Will Buy Jeep

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has hosed down speculation that it is looking to sell the Jeep brand to Chinese automaker Great Wall.
In a statement released to the media, FCA revealed that it “has not been approached by Great Wall Motors in connection with the Jeep brand or any other matter relating to its business,” and that it remains committed to its 2014-2018 business plan.
Although FCA hasn’t been in talks with Great Wall about selling Jeep, that doesn’t completely rule out such a deal happening in the future, particularly considering Sergio Marchionne’s openness to mergers and partnerships.
Speaking about Great Wall’s interest in the Jeep brand, a company spokesman said it has been interested in Jeep for a very long time and believes purchasing the brand could help make it the largest SUV maker in the world.
“We are deeply interested in the Jeep brand and have paid close attention to it for a long time. Our strategic goal is to become the world's largest SUV maker. Acquiring Jeep, a global SUV brand, would enable us to achieve our goal sooner and better,” Great Wall said.