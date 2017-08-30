FCA, Hyundai And GM Offering Discounts To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Hyundai and General Motors have all announced a number of discounts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.
Starting with FCA, the company is offering a $500 disaster discount to victims of the hurricane on most new 2017 and 2018 models, including the Ram 1500, Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee. To be eligible, residents from select Texas and Louisiana counties will need to provide an insurance claim to their local dealer detailing the damage they endured because of the hurricane.
Cars Direct reports that Hyundai also has a similar discount on offer, albeit totalling $750 and offered across all 2017 and 2018 Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai’s discount is offered to residents of all Texas and Louisiana counties and can be paired with other promotions and rebates. It will be valid until January 2, 2018.
Last but not least is General Motors. It has a $500 discount on offer for victims and is eligible for all new 2018 and 2018 Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac vehicles.