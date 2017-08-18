FCA Joins BMW, Intel And Mobileye To Develop Autonomous Systems

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will join BMW, Intel and Mobileye to further develop a state-of-the-art autonomous driving platform.
BMW, Intel and Mobileye have been working together on self-driving systems for quite some time and are now set to benefit from the economies of scale provided by FCA’s involvement. The news was confirmed shortly after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the parties.
Speaking about the deal, FCA chief executive Sergio Marchionne said “In order to advance autonomous driving technology, it is vital to form partnerships among automakers, technology providers and suppliers.
“Joining this cooperation will enable FCA to directly benefit from the synergies and economies of scale that are possible when companies come together with a common vision and objective.”
Since BMW, Intel and Mobileye banded together in July 2016, the firms have started designing and developing a scalable architecture capable of supporting level 4 and 5 autonomous driving by 2021.
According to Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich, “The future of transportation relies on auto and tech industry leaders working together to develop a scalable architecture that automakers around the globe can adopt and customize.
“We’re thrilled to welcome FCA’s contribution, bringing us a step closer to delivering the world’s safest autonomous vehicles,” he said.