FCA Pondering Various Strategic Options Including Spinning Off Alfa And Maserati

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed that it is pondering how to streamline its various brands and models in the midst of Chinese interest in the company.
After FCA’s share price surged in Italy, the company was prompted by the nation’s market regulator to explain the surge. In a statement, FCA said “From time to time, FCA may receive inquiries on strategic transactions and will evaluate such inquires consistent with its duties to stakeholders.”
Bloomberg reports that FCA is pondering the possibility of spinning off both Maserati and Alfa Romeo, just like it did with Ferrari in 2016. What’s more, it is thought that FCA-owned parts supplier Magneti Marelli could be spun off from the family as earlier as the end of this year.
Last week, Chinese automaker Great Wall revealed that it was very interested in acquiring the Jeep brand but Fiat Chrysler says it has yet to be approached about a potential deal.
Speaking to the media last month, chief executive Sergio Marchionne said he was preparing his final five-year business plan before leaving the automaker in 2019. He hopes to slash $5 billion worth of debt by the end of 2018.