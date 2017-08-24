FCA Reportedly Talking To VW About An Amarok And Caddy Partnership

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is still looking for a dancing partner as The Wall Street Journal is reporting the company has held talks with Volkswagen.
Little is known about the discussions but it appears they revolved around a possible joint venture or the production of a joint vehicle. While nothing is official, it is believed FCA wants to team up with Volkswagen on future versions of the Amarok and Caddy.
If the talks pan out, FCA's version of the Caddy could become an entry-level commercial vehicle to slot beneath the Fiat Doblo-based Ram ProMaster City.
Of course, the more interesting of the two is the Amarok. The model would make an ideal Ram Dakota successor which would compete with models such as the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier, and Toyota Tacoma. It would also face the upcoming Ford Ranger and the production version of the Hyundai Santa Cruze concept.
Before you get too excited, the report suggests the talks are at an early stage and might not go everywhere. As one source noted, "It's still very vague, we have to see if this will be pursued."
If the partnership does move forward, it wouldn't be the first time Chrysler and Volkswagen worked together. Just a few years ago, the company was producing the Volkswagen Routan which was a modestly revised version of the Town & Country minivan.