FCA Wants To Keep Jeep, Might Spin Off Alfa Romeo And Maserati

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is trying to find a suitor and a new report is suggesting the company could spin off Alfa Romeo and Maserati in an attempt to make itself more palatable.
Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg is reporting FCA is considering the option as it would reportedly allow the company to focus on mass-market vehicles and become "more attractive for a potential combination with a competitor." The move would also help to increase the company's value which is something the Agnelli family wants.
A decision may not be reached until early next year but the publication reports Alfa Romeo and Maserati might be worth as much as €7 ($8.3) billion. FCA is also rumored to be exploring a spin off Magneti Marelli as well as other parts business which are valued at up to €5 ($5.9) billion.
FCA declined to comment on the report but executives are reporting discussing several different options including spinning off one or several units.
Jeep is another one of the company's most valuable assets but it appears FCA isn't interested in letting it go. Sources told the publication Fiat intends to keep Jeep as an anchor for its mass-market brands which also include Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram.