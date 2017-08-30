FCA’s Ontario Plant Suspends Minivan Production Due To Flooding

Two days of heavy rain was enough to halt production at FCA’s minivan factory in Windsor, Ontario, with the company sending around 2,000 employees home early on Tuesday.
The rain started falling Monday evening, with the plant and surrounding roads started flooding late in the afternoon of Tuesday, with cars left stranded and underwater just yards away from the plant’s main employee entrance, AutoNews reports. Photos of the flooded factory floors were posted on Facebook.
The Windsor police department also closed the city’s main freeway, with additional rain expected as part of a big thunderstorm on Tuesday evening.
According to FCA Canada spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin, the plant expects the midnight shift, starting at 12:07 AM ET on Wednesday, is scheduled to start on time, with all employees expected to report on work.
FCA’s Ontario plant is currently building models like the Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan at a rate of 1,400 vehicles per day.
Photo Credits: Windsor/Detroit Revitalization Networks