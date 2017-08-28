Feast Your Eyes On The 2018 BMW X4

Spyshots have surfaced online showing the new-generation BMW X4 without any camouflage and as recent images suggested, its design has been overhauled.
Two things immediately catch the eye. The first is the fact that the roofline of the X4 has been thoroughly redesigned and appears much lower and most Fastback-like.
The second are the taillights. They are more different than we had ever imagined and very thin, not unlike the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Porsche Macan in terms of overall dimensions. To say they transform the entire look of the SUV would be an understatement.
Beyond the new rear, the latest X4 benefits from different headlights, reshaped kidney grilles and an eye-catching bumper.
Under the new skin, the 2018 BMW X4 will share the X3’s scalable CLAR architecture. As always, a host of petrol and diesel engines will be on offer with the vehicle pictured an M 40d. Others should include front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. An X4 M with around 400 hp is also in the works.