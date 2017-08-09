Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Is For Discerned Collectors

Next week, a stunning 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione will cross the auction block at Mecum’s sale during Monterey Car Week.
Expected to sell for between $1.25 million and $1.65 million, this Daytona Competizione is one of just 15 units built by Ferrari for U.S. distributor Luigi Chinetti and it only takes a brief glimpse of the car to notice the differences between it and a ‘standard’ Daytona.
Under the skin, the car has a new suspension setup with racing shocks, springs, sway bars and larger competition brakes. Furthermore, comprehensive modifications to the 4-cam V12 engine result in 455.5 hp at 7,400 rpm and 354 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, numbers that are still impressive to this day.
Visual modifications over a Daytona include 9-inch wide front and 11-inch wide rear wheels, flared fenders, front dive planes, a C-pillar competition fuel filler, roll bar and cooling ducts for the rear brakes.
This particular Daytona Competizione finished fifth in the GT class at the 1972 Le Mans 4 Hours and throughout its life, has undergone two comprehensive restorations.