Ferrari 488 And F12berlinetta Siblings Split 1/4 And 1/2 Mile Results

Seeing a Ferrari 488 GTB come under friendly fire from an F12berlinetta is pretty interesting, especially since each car managed to win something.
Before we start diving into the straight line times, we'll point out that both cars were stock, which means a full 740 PS (730 HP) for the F12berlinetta, and a good 670 PS (660 HP) for the 488 GTB.
On paper, they will both hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3 seconds flat, although if they race over long enough distances, it's the F12 that holds the advantage thanks to its top speed of 340 km/h (211 mph), compared to the 325 km/h (201 mph) of the 488.
So how did the two siblings do during this recent Unlim500+ race? Aside from the better reaction time of the F12 driver, which led to the F12 crossing the 1/4 mile marker first at 11.664 seconds, the 488 GTB seems to have performed much better overall.
In fact, the 488 not only caught up to the F12 by the 1/2 mile mark, it also outran it in terms of speed, crossing the finish line while doing 260 km/h (161 mph), compared to the F12's 253 km/h (157 mph).
Overall, it was an interesting battle, especially when you consider the fact that the 488 isn't actually way (like way, way!) lighter than the F12 - 105 kg (231 lbs) difference, offset by a 70 PS (69 HP) difference.