Ferrari 599 Drifter Is The Ultimate Form Of Excess

With a front-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive and some serious grunt, the Ferrari 599 GTB has three basic ingredients needed for a successful drift car.
However, after hearing about Daigo Saito’s 599 drifter last year, we didn’t expect to ever see another 599-based drift car again but alas, one has been created and it’ll be driven by Federico Sceriffo during the Formula Drift championship in the U.S.
Apparently, Sceriffo wasn’t satisfied with the 599’s naturally-aspirated V12 and has therefore had a pair of turbochargers fitted, lifting power to about 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Spinning the rear wheels shouldn’t be a problem then.
Beyond its engine upgrades, the exotic includes a huge front splitter and carbon fiber canards, bespoke wheels, flared arches, custom side skirts and a towering rear wing, even though downforce isn’t the name of the drifting game.