Ferrari Enzo Designer To Unveil Kode 0 At Pebble Beach

Ken Okuyama might not be a household name but the designer has helped to create a number of memorable vehicles including the Porsche Boxster, Ferarri Enzo, and Ferrari P4/5.
His latest creation is called the Kode 0 and it will be unveiled at the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on August 18th, 2017. One day later, it will be displayed at the Concorso Italiano in Monterey, California.
Little is known about the car at this point but it is being described as a one-off model that "brings together Okuyama’s stylish penmanship with a mid-engine V12 in a carbon fiber monocoque."
That's not much to go on but the teaser images suggest the model will be a wedge-shaped supercar that features a front spoiler and angular headlights with either LED daytime running lights or LED turn signals. The car also promises to have an extreme profile as one image shows side-mounted air intakes and a flying buttress.
Okuyama's previous model, the Kode57, was unveiled last year and it combined a Ferrari-esque design with a V12 engine developing around 600 hp (447 kW). The two-seat roadster was developed with the assistance of Novitec Rosso who helped fine-tune the suspension.
H/T to Autoguide