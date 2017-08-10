Ferrari Execs Still Can’t Make Up Their Mind Whether To Build A New Dino

Ferrari is still evaluating whether to build a successor to its iconic 1960s Dino sports car, because it fears a potential dilution of the company’s exclusivity.
Sergio Marchionne, Ferrari’s CEO, was the one that revealed that there are split views within the brand’s management on the new Dino. Not everyone is convinced that this would be a good move, he said.
The idea of a Dino revival has been “kicked around” according to Marchionne but added that lowering the entry level price of a Ferrari would be dangerous for the brand, AutoNews reports.
He also said that he was unsure whether a cheaper Ferrari is necessary for the company to attract younger buyers since the company already enjoys a “phenomenally young” customer base in Asia.
“We need to explore ways to attract customers to traditional values of the brand such as style, performance and engine sound before downgrading the entry level price for the brand,” Marchionne said on a call with analysts.
Marchionne appears to dismiss the idea of a cheaper Dino model and that surprised experts who thought of him as the one who would bring the project to life, after former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo resisted the idea for years.
Still though, there’s hope; Marchionne promised that a decision on the Dino will be made public at the announcement of Ferrari’s next-five year plan, which will take place during the first quarter of 2018.
If Ferrari will indeed ditch the revival of the Dino and move on with their plans for a four-seat “utility” vehicle for the upper corner of the luxury SUV segment, they better be ready for a good amount of fury coming from the fans.