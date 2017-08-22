Ferrari F40 Competizione And 288 GTO Evo Honored In Japanese Film

Both the Ferrari F40 and 288 GTO are among the brand’s most desirable cars but it is their respective race-focused variants that will forever remain timeless.
The Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione was limited to just five units worldwide and unbeknown to most, actually served as a precursor to the road-legal F40, as Gentlemen Drivers Japan explain in the videos below.
Beyond overhauling the exterior of the 288 GTO in creating the Evoluzione, Ferrari also went to work on its 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, lifting power to approximately 650 hp.
The Ferrari F40 Competizione was ultimately launched and followed a similar ethos to the 288 GTO Evoluzione. Sources differ on how many units were built with figures ranging from 10, to 17 and to 19 but what is agreed upon is that the first two examples were actually dubbed the F40 LM, before the marque changed the model name to Competizione.