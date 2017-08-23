Ferrari Portofino Is A 590 HP Replacement To The California T

Ferrari has unexpectedly revealed a replacement to the California T ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show, dubbed the Ferrari Portofino.
Revealed as the Italian marque's new entry-level model, the Portofino is powered by the firm's now-familiar 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, now delivering 590 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque from 3,000 to 5,200 rpm. This allows the supercar to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in a brisk 3.5 seconds and a top speed of around 320 km/h.
Ferrari says the V8 now utilities new pistons and con-rods and features a redesigned intake. Additionally, there is a one-piece cast exhaust header designed to eliminate turbo lag and provide class-leading throttle response. These changes, combined with a new exhaust system and Variable Boost Management to adjust torque between gears, ensures the Portofino's engine is more powerful the California T's while still being more fuel efficient.
Other key mechanical modifications over the California T include the implementation of Ferrari's third generation electronic rear differential as well as electric power steering. Elsewhere, the magnetorheological damping system has been uprated and is now more effective than ever. Perhaps most significant of all however is the Portofino's use of a new all-aluminum chassis.
Stylistically, it would be an understatement to say the California T simply looks better than the California T, it actually looks like a proper Ferrari. Design inspiration has clearly been taken from the 812 Superfast and GTC4Lusso and makes for an altogether far prettier car with an edgy and aggressive front end. Like the California T and California before it, it also features a folding hardtop as standard.
Inside, the cabin also appears more intuitive than the California T and features the same steering wheel as the 812 Superfast and GTC4Lusso as well as the Lusso's widescreen infotainment system.
As mentioned, we'll see more of the Portofino at next month's Frankfurt Motor Show.