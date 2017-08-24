Ferrari Will Build One Additional LaFerrari Aperta For Charity

The Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta was an instant hit and every model was reportedly purchased well ahead of the car's official unveiling at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.
Customers who didn't get the opportunity to buy one were understandably upset as their only option was to purchase one second hand. This was an expensive proposition as some dealers were asking as much as $7.3 million for the car.
Thankfully, RM Sothebys has revealed Ferrari will build an additional model which will be auctioned off on September 9th.
Described as a "very special" vehicle, the 210th LaFerrari Aperta will sport a unique livery that will be unveiled on the same day as the auction. The company went on to say the car will "stand out from the rest due to the uniqueness of its livery and pride of place in the model’s production run."
The car is expected to sell for between €3-4 ($3.5-4.7) million and all proceeds will benefit an undisclosed charity.
Like the standard model, the final LaFerrari Aperta will be powered by a 6.2-liter V12 engine that produces 800 PS (588 kW). It will be backed up by an electric motor which contributes an additional 163 PS (120 kW). This enables the roadster to boast a combined output of 963 PS (708 kW).
When all that power is transferred to the road, the car will rocket from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than three seconds before hitting a top speed of in excess of 350 km/h (217 mph).