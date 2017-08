Finnish Tesla Taxi Driver Has Covered Over 250,000 Miles / 400,000 Km In Model S

PHOTO GALLERY

In the scheme of things, the Tesla Model S is still a new vehicle and hasn’t been on the market long enough to determine its long-term reliability. However, one Model S owner from Finland has discovered that his Model S is exceptionally reliable.Taxi driver Ari Nyyssösestä has driven his Model S more than 250,000 miles (400,000 km) in the past three years and hasn’t had any major issues with the car.Talking to local publication Helsingin Sanomat , Nyyssösestä said the only piece expensive work done to the car was to repair to the battery but apart from that, he says it hasn’t missed a beat.According to Professor Juha Pyrhönen, the reliability experienced by Nyyssösestä isn’t surprising considering how durable high-quality electric motors can be.“As a matter of fact, the durability of electric motors is quite different from internal combustion engines in known cases. In [the EV] industry, electric motors typically rotate at least 100,000 hours. In that time, the car should reach up to 10 million kilometres,” Pyrhönen said in an email.At the launch of the Model 3 last month , Elon Musk shocked many by saying the powertrain of the entry-level Tesla only needs to be serviced every million miles. Perhaps he was right.