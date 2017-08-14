First 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE Delivered To Rick Hendrick

Rick Hendrick has become the first Chevrolet customer to take delivery of a 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE.
As you may recall, the Team Chevy NASCAR owner paid $250,000 for the first ZL1 1LE at a Barrett-Jackson auction back in April. Rather than walking away with the car on the day, Hendrick was able to spec out his perfect track-monster and had it delivered late last week.
The ZL1 1LE now joins his impressive fleet of road cars which includes first units from a number of impressive models from various decades. Among them are VIN No. 001 of the 1955 Corvette, 1956 Corvette and 1957 Corvette as well as VIN No. 001 for the 2010 Camaro, 2011 Camaro Convertible, 2014 Corvette Stingray and 2015 Corvette Convertible. He also owns the first 2017 Acura NSX.
Evidently, he knows that the first example produced of a particular car is quite often the most desirable and a sure-fire way to make money.
For his ZL1 1LE, Hendrick opted to have it painted gloss black, fitted with black wheels and completed with a set of red brake calipers.