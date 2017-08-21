First Koenigsegg Regera Fitted With The New Aero Pack Debuts In Monterey

Koenigsegg visited Monterey with a fleet of new and older models, where it also revealed the new Aero package for the Regera, as well as the new Ghost package for its older CCX and CCXR models.
The Regera’s new Aero Package consists of a pair of new front and rear winglets, alongside a deeper front spoiler. The rear winglets compliment the retractable active rear wing when it’s fully deployed.
Koenigsegg claims that the addition of the Aero Package has increased the available downforce up to 385kg (849 lbs), from 310kg (682 lbs)of the standard Regera. This represents an increase of around 25 percent in downforce, with drag being only slightly increased by less than five percent.
Owners of the older CCX and CCXR models can now spec their cars with the company’s new Ghost package which includes a number of options like a larger front splitter, an Agera rear diffuser, Agera carbon wheels, Agera RS side mirrors, a larger twin-deck rear wing and an upgraded exhaust system.
CCX and CCXR owners can buy the new Ghost package as a whole or in parts, with Koenigsegg also throwing in the obligatory special Ghost badges.