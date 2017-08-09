Fisker EMotion To Come With High-Tech Electric Motors, One Size Fits All Battery

Henrik Fisker has returned to the limelight as the well-known designer is preparing to unveil the all-new EMotion.
In a lengthy interview with Autoblog, Fisker revealed the car will have a "new type of electric motor" that the company has developed with a large supplier. The executive declined to release performance specifications but hinted the motor is light, efficient, and compact.
The EMotion will actually be equipped with two of these motors and they will give the car an all-wheel drive system. Power will be provided by a lithium-ion battery which will reportedly have the highest energy density in the world.
While Tesla offers a variety of different batteries, all EMotions will come with the same battery pack - at least initially. This means customers won't be able to exchange range for a lower asking price but every model will be able to travel more than 400 miles (643 km) on a single charge.
To compete with Tesla and its massive Supercharger network, Fisker is talking to oil companies about installing special "Ultrachargers" at gas stations. Fisker didn't say much about the chargers but hinted they might come with a "new standard where you actually don't even have to get out of the car to charge the vehicle." That's a little mysterious and the executive said the system doesn't rely on inductive charging.
We've only seen a few glimpses of the EMotion's interior but Fisker suggested it could be much roomier than most people expect. He declined to give details but compared the car's rear seat legroom to the BMW 7-Series.
Full details are expected to be released later this year but, interestingly, Fisker hasn't decided where the car will be built. This doesn't seem to be a pressing issue as the company reportedly has until the end of the year to make a decision.