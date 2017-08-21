Fisker EMotion To Debut At CES 2018

Henrik Fisker has confirmed that his long-awaited EMotion sedan will celebrate its public debut at CES 2018 in January.
The famed automotive designer confirmed the news during an interview to TheStreet and said that at CES, his company won’t just show the EMotion’s finished design to the world, it will also unveil its unique battery technology that’ll reportedly offer fast charging in just 9 minutes. What’s more, Fisker’s LiDAR technology reportedly capable of achieving level 4 autonomous driving will be revealed.
Fisker started accepting $2,000 pre-orders for the car in June but doesn’t intend on shipping the first customer cars until 2019.
Nevertheless, we know that the vehicle will start at $129,000 and reportedly be capable of travelling more than 400 miles (643 km) on a single charge.
In July, the EMotion hit a stumbling block when the supplier of its proposed graphene batteries, Nanotech Energy, announced that it was leaving the partnership. In its place, Fisker will source batteries from leading South Korean supplier LG Chem. This means the EMotion will utilize more familiar cylindrical lithium-ion NCM chemistry cells.