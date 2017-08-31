Ford And Domino's Working On Autonomous Tech For Pizza Delivery

Natural disasters have a tendency to bring out the best and worst of humanity and Hurricane Harvey is certainly no different.

https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-j1MwntDbK9Q/WaXWlsHoWfI/AAAAAAAAJDM/vGHUA_FNmu0_FNUi3iEdDDT4dZYqiAnwgCLcBGAs/s72-c/Texas-Storm.jpg