Ford Bronco Digitally Suits Up For Its 2020 Premiere

After many years of rumors and speculation, Ford is finally bringing back the Bronco.
Discontinued in 1996, after its fifth generation, the SUV will be re-introduced in 2020, sliding into the brand's global vehicle portfolio.
However, despite the numerous reports over these past few months, nobody outside the company knows exactly how it will look like, but Kleber Silva believes that his idea would work. And it includes using his Photoshop skills to sketch down the upcoming Bronco in 3- and 5-door versions.
Now, we don’t know if these renderings are anywhere close to the real things, but what we can tell you is that the new Ford Bronco should receive solid front and rear axles, according to recent sources, in an attempt to pit it against the Jeep Wrangler, whose replacement is also in development.
Powering it could be the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, from the Fustion Sport, churning out 325hp, but since the upcoming SUV will hit the market in a time when most automakers are offering eco-friendly versions of their vehicles, it could also get a hybrid variant.
We’ll know more about the all-new Ford Bronco once the Michigan-based automaker will start testing prototypes.