Ford Challenges Forza Gamers To Match Real-World Focus RS Lap Times [w/Video]

Ford has set out to deliver a racing challenge for Forza Motorsport 6 players at Gamescom this year, giving them a chance to win an exclusive Focus RS track experience.
In order to win the challenge, gamers have to keep up with a real-world Ford Focus RS and the lap times set by Ford Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Harry Tincknell around Spa.
The fastest Forza 6 players on August 23, 24 and 25 will then be flown by helicopter to drive the Focus RS on track in real life, after receiving instructions from Tincknell himself. Other prizes will include a pair of Recaro seats and extra goodies from B&O PLAY.
Even those who aren't fast enough can win a Focus RS driving experience simply by sharing selfies from Ford's on-stand GIF station using #tamethetrack.
The Ford Focus RS will be on display at Ford's Gamescom stand, along with the Ford GT and the all-new Fiesta ST-Line.