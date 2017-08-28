Ford Excursion Flips After Trailer Sways Out Of Control

Summer vacations are a tradition for a number of families but one trip took a scary turn for a father and his two children.
In a video recently posted to YouTube, we can see a semi driver traveling down Interstate 82 in Washington. The drive appears relatively normal until a Ford Excursion towing a large camper attempts to pass the semi at more than 65 mph (105 km/h).
Everything initially appears fine until the camper begins to sway back and forth. The swaying continues to get worse and the speed indicator on the video suggests the Excursion didn't even attempt to slow down.
The swaying eventually gets bad enough that the camper's passenger side wheels leave the ground. The wheels come crashing back down seconds later as the Excursion leaves the roadway. This obviously had to be pretty scary as it appears both the Excursion and camper flipped shortly thereafter.
Thankfully, the semi driver called in the accident and pulled over to offer his assistance. He reports everyone was okay but they were likely shaken up about the crash.
