Ford Launches Scrappage Scheme For Pre-2010 Vehicles, But Only In The UK

Ford is launching a new scrappage scheme for pre-2010 cars and vans in order to encourage prospective customers to trade-in their older vehicles for a new Euro 6-compliant Ford model.
Ford offers between £2,000 and £7,000 on a variety of new petrol and diesel models, with the scheme to run to the end of the year, effective for registrations up to December 31, 2017.
The initiative takes place only in the UK and it’s the first one that accepts vans. All trade-in vehicles will be scrapped. The company says that their new scheme is part of their strategy to improve air quality.
“Ford shares society’s concerns over air quality”, said Andy Barratt, Chairman and MD of Ford of Britain. “Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that.
“We don’t believe incentivising sales of new cars goes far enough and we will ensure that all trade-in vehicles are scrapped. Acting together we can take hundreds of thousands of the dirtiest cars off our roads and out of our cities.”
The incentives start from £2,000 for the new Fiesta and can reach up to £7,000 in case of the customer opting to buy a new Transit. The full list of available new models can be found below.