Ford Mondeo Diesel Investigated By German Authorities For Possible Use Of Cheating Devices

Germany's Transport Ministry has ordered the country's authorities to investigate the Ford Mondeo for alleged use of illegal emissions cheating software.
The probe, which was reported by WiWo, according to AutoNews, includes vehicles powered by the 2.0-liter TDCi diesel engine, whose emissions test data apparently indicated "the use of such devices".
Tests are currently being conducted, by an unnamed institute, and Ford is cooperating with the local authorities, while dismissing the use of a cheating device, saying that their cars and engines, including the 2.0-liter TDCi, comply with the current emissions guidelines.
"No illegal shut-off devices were used in our diesel exhaust after-treatment systems", Ford Germany's chief, Gunnar Herrmann, commented, adding that the company had "neither cheated, nor used tricks".
The German Transport Ministry also looked into the Focus and C-Max models over similar suspicions, but nothing illegal was found. Moreover, other car manufacturers, such as BMW, Daimler, FCA, and Opel had been investigated by the country's authorities, in addition to the Volkswagen Group, whose diesel-powered vehicles were found to be using cheating emissions software, almost two years ago.