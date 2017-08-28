Ford Planning To Launch Hybrid Versions Of The Expedition And Navigator

Ford's hybrid and electric vehicle lineup has been largely overlooked but the company is hoping for greater success in the future thanks to the addition of several new models.
According to Automotive News, the automaker is planning to launch at least four new hybrid models in 2019. While most of the company's previous hybrids have been based on sedans, these new vehicles will be based on crossovers and large SUVs.
The report suggests Ford will launch a plug-in hybrid version of the Escape as well as a hybrid version of the Expedition. The Lincoln lineup is also slated to go eco-friendly as there will reportedly be a plug-in hybrid variant of the MKC as well as a hybrid version of the Navigator.
The models will eventually be joined by hybrid versions of the Mustang and F-150. These six vehicles will make up nearly half of the electrified vehicles the company plans to launch by 2020.
Some of the other vehicles remain a mystery but the company has already announced plans for a Transit plug-in hybrid and as well as two hybrid Police Responder vehicles. We can also expect to see an electric crossover with a range of approximately 300 miles.