Ford Ranger Shreds Tires After Accelerator Gets Stuck

This 2017 Ford Ranger XLT apparently suffered a serious mechanical issue, causing the accelerator pedal to jam, sending its occupants into a frenzy.
The owner of the car states that the issue began while the Ranger was still in motion on the motorway, so he quickly pulled over and exited the vehicle, fearing that it was going to explode.
The incident occurred earlier this month in Nicaragua, and aside from the car, nobody got hurt during the Ranger's rage outburst. The owner of the truck didn't say if and how his ride was damaged.
Still, in his words, here's how it happened:
"My Girlfriend and I were driving our brand new Ford Ranger XLT 2017 with under 7,000 km from Rivas to Managua on Carretera Masaya at 12:30 pm when the accelerator stuck at full throttle speeding us up basically on a highway rampage with no visibility from the instant white smoke."
"We seriously thought it was going to blow up, so we quickly pulled over when visible, put on the emergency brake and ran out as fast as possible. Here's the video moments after we exited the vehicle. We are so grateful nobody was seriously injured during this tragedy and we hope that one one should ever go through the same situation we did with a brand new vehicle."
Having seen the videos, we can't help but wonder how come they didn't at least put the car into Neutral and save the tires.