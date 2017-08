Ford Ranger Shreds Tires After Accelerator Gets Stuck

VIDEO

This 2017 Ford Ranger XLT apparently suffered a serious mechanical issue, causing the accelerator pedal to jam, sending its occupants into a frenzy.The owner of the car states that the issue began while the Ranger was still in motion on the motorway, so he quickly pulled over and exited the vehicle, fearing that it was going to explode.The incident occurred earlier this month in Nicaragua, and aside from the car, nobody got hurt during the Ranger's rage outburst. The owner of the truck didn't say if and how his ride was damaged.Still, in his words, here's how it happened:Having seen the videos, we can't help but wonder how come they didn't at least put the car into Neutral and save the tires