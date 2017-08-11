Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 Sells For Staggering $148,000

A black 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 has sold for a staggering 114,750 pounds (approx. $148,000) at an auction in the UK.
For those who don't know, the RS500 isn’t just any regular Sierra Cosworth. As its name implies, it was limited to just 500 units worldwide and for most part of the last 26 years, this car had been kept in storage and driven a mere 666 miles. If it hadn’t been driven 10,067 miles between 1987 and 1991, it would have sold for even more.
Silverstone Auctions asserts that the car was owned by one of the world’s wealthiest men and earlier this year, it underwent a comprehensive restoration courtesy of Cosworth specialist John Taylor.
Like other Sierra RS500’s, the two door is powered by a 2.0-liter Cosworth engine delivering 224 hp and 204 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in a respectable 6.2 seconds before running out of steam at 153 mph (246 km/h).