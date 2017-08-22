Former General Electric CEO Could Lead Uber

The former head of General Electric, Jeff Immelt, is the most likely candidate to become Uber’s new chief executive.
Recode claims to have received word from numerous sources that Immelt is the front-runner for the position after Uber founder Travis Kalanick stepped aside as CEO in June in the midst of unfavorable sentiment in the ride-hailing service and internal pressures.
It is reported that Uber’s directors will vote on a new chief executive within the next two weeks and are also considering two other industry executives.
One individual close to the situation admitted that a decision needs to be made.
“We know it is never going to be a perfect choice, but everyone is becoming exhausted. We need someone with the skills to move us along,” they said.
“We all know Immelt’s not the dynamic entrepreneur that Travis is, but he can certainly settle things down.”
One awkward caveat of the whole situation is that major Uber investor, Benchmark, is currently suing Kalanick because he apparently meddled in the company’s operations after he was forced to resign as chief executive. Both Benchmark’s Matt Cohler and Kalanick have seats on Uber’s board.