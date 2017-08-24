Forza 7 Will Look Amazing On The New Xbox One X

During a recent interview with IGN at Gamescom 2017, Forza creative director Bill Giese talked about how the new game has benefited from the Xbox One X's faster processing power and true 4K resolution.
The new Xbox One X boasts an 8-core custom AMD CPU, clocked at 2.3 GHz, as well as 12 GB GDDR5 of graphic memory and a 6 Teraflop UHD GPU.
In other words, it should make games like the upcoming Forza Motorsport 7 look a lot better than they would on the older Xbox One console. Of course, you also need a 4K TV in order to experience the game at its best.
Giese says that you can play Forza 7 on the Xbox One X at native 4K at 60FPS, which means that even the smallest details stand out during a race, such as the graphics of the grass or people on the sideline.
As for the vehicles you can experience, there are over 700 of them, including the highly-anticipated Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
Forza Motorsport 7 is due for release on October 3rd on the Xbox One and PC, and November 7th on the Xbox One X.